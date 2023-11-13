Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol's break-up confirmed by agencies; Read response

Reply 1988 co-stars Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency have confirmed their breakup. The couple dated for 6 years.

Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri have decided to go their separate ways. News1 reported on November 13 that the couple has recently ended their relationship. Both Ryu Jun Yeol's agency, C-JeS Studios, and Hyeri's agency, Creative Group ING, have confirmed the news, stating, "It is true that they broke up."

The two actors, Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri, previously shared the screen in the popular drama Reply 1988, which concluded in January 2016. Their relationship became public in August 2017 and the couple have been said to be broken up after dating for 6 years.

