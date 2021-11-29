Hyeri and Yoo Seung Ho’s rocky relationship is captured in ‘When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon’ teaser

The 3rd teaser that was released begins with Namyoung (Yoo Seung Ho), a respected inspector, and a close-knit mouth covering as a moonshine maker. The two of them stayed alone in a corner to avoid the gaze of others. Kang Ro Seo (Hyeri) covers Namyoung's mouth with both hands, and Namyoung's pupils dilate in surprise at Kang Ro Seo's movements.

At this time, “Nangja, what is your true identity? Who are you so familiar with?” Namyoung’s low voice continued. Namyoung, who fixed her gaze on Kang Ro Seo with surprised eyes, and the closeness of Kang Ro Seo, who speaks with her eyes as if pleading with Namyoung, causes a 'heart-flutter'. Then he said, “Don’t tell me. It will only ruin Doryung's future." Along with the worry-filled narration as a character, Namyoung, a detective facing each other under a cherry blossom tree, and a two-shot as a moonshiner maximize the vagueness. In addition, along with the words 'I met a dangerous relationship', the situation in which Namyoung and Kang Ro Seo are chased raises the tension.

Above all, the image of Kang Ro Seo turning away from Namyoung in tears and unable to catch Kang Ro Seo, foretells the heartbreaking story of the moonshine crackdown team inspector and the moonshine maker. Also, Namyoung's voice pleading, "Why are you trying to push me down like this?" flows, leading to a picturesque scene of Namyoung and Kang Ro Seo holding hands and running away somewhere. The scene where Namyoung and Kang Ro Seo stand side by side and stroke each other’s cheeks creates a feeling of excitement, vague and sad atmosphere at the same time.

At the end of the video, Namyoung, who has lost consciousness, and Kang Ro Seo, who cares for him, fall asleep with their hands gently folded, foretelling a 'melo restaurant', making the love story between Namyoung and Kang Ro Seo more awaited.

