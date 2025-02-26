Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin's Friendly Rivalry Ep 11 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect

Hyeri and Jung Soo Bin's Friendly Rivalry is nearing its climax, with the drama intensifying with a thrilling drug case and revelations about past events that involve several characters. With the show already in its second last week, the narrative is delivering gripping twists and turns that are keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. With each passing episode, the relationship of the leads, Hyeri and Jung Soo Bin, are getting more and more complex.

In episodes 9 and 10 of Friendly Rivalry, Yoo Jae Yi's (Hyeri) elder sister Yoo Je Na's past comes to light. The drama shows how she tried her best to be there for her sister, even after being the neglected child of the family. To gain her father's affection, Yoo Je Na tries a lot to be good in studies, even attempting to steal a question paper at school, but gets caught by Woo Seul Ki's (Jung Soo Bin) father. Their interactions get turned into an affair, but Yoo Jae Yi's father, Yoo Tae Jun (Kim Tae Hoon) knows the truth. To tackle the situation, Yoo Tae Jun kills Woo Seul Ki's father.

The next episode will focus more on the police investigation to find out the students of the school who have been selling drugs. Cho A Ra (Chae Seo Eun) and Nam Byeong Jin (Choi Young Jae) previously tried to frame Woo Seul Ki for it, who inturn ratted out Yoo Jae Yi. Episode 11 will air on February 26. South Korean viewers can tune in on U+ Mobile TV to watch the further advances of the drama, today, on February 26. International fans can catch the episode on popular streaming platforms such as Viki, Netflix, Prime Video, or Disney+, depending on regional availability.

Despite Woo Seul Ki's betrayal Yoo Jae Yi will try her best to save her from the clutches of the police. She even goes as far as to frame her own sister in the drug case for Woo Seul Ki's sake. In episode 11, Yoo Jae Yi's sister will come to secretly meet her to warn her of their father's dangerous side.