Hyeri to lead the new MBC slice of life fantasy drama? Find Out

On March 17th, a representative from the entertainment industry announced, "Hyeri will be the main character in MBC's new drama 'One Dang Butler' (literal translation) which is a drama that tells the story of a man named Kim, who does small errands that start at 100 won per day, and Baek Dong Ju, a funeral director who grants the wishes of the dead, while running an errand company called 'Ildangbaek'.

Hyeri takes on the role of Baek Dong Ju , a funeral director. Baek Dong Ju is a bright and refreshing person, soft in early spring, but stronger and stronger than anyone else. She looks naive, but she is smart and quick on her feet. She has been playing table tennis since she was eight years old.

After she became a funeral director, she discovered that she had strange abilities; she could talk to the dead. The moment the warmth of her hands touched her deceased's face, she goes into a trance, and with her piercing cue she lives through the last moments of the deceased individual and Dong Ju faithfully grants the deceased's last request.

Hyeri rose to fame as the youngest member of girl group Girl's Day, and was named as the ‘Nation's Little Sister’ by the South Korean media due to her immense popularity after appearing as a fixed cast member on ‘Real Men’ (2014).

She later became known for her leading role in television drama ‘Reply 1988’ (2015), which was the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history at the time. She ranked third in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2016, and is one of the highest-paid commercial models in South Korea. She was a regular cast member on ‘Amazing Saturday’ (2018–2020). In 2021, Hyeri starred in tvN's fantasy-romance drama ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho’ and KBS2's historical drama ‘Moonshine’.

