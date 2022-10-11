Hyeri, Lee Jun Young, Lee Kyu Han and Song Deok Ho star in ‘May I Help You’ character posters

Character posters of Lee Hyeri , Lee Jun Young, Lee Kyu Han, and Song Deok Ho of ‘May I Help You' were released on October 11th. In the poster, the four people smiled warmly and added warmth. Here, the phrase 'May I help you?' gives a foreboding of the activities of those who will become wish granters.

Hyeri as Baek Dong Ju:

In the drama, Hyeri takes on the role of 'Baek Dong Ju', a funeral director who has the mysterious ability to communicate with the dead. She tries to deny her fate because of her ability, whether it is a curse or not, but the more she resists, the more her misfortune leads to her. Reluctantly, she grants the wishes of the dead.

Lee Jun Young as Kim Butler:

Lee Jun Young transforms into 'Kim Butler', the ace of 'Ildangbaek', a life service company. He is an all-around butler who runs to wherever the customer wants to do even the smallest things in the world. Even after quarreling with Baek Dong Ju, they begin to cooperate with each other as a community of fate that listens to the requests of guests from the other world.

May I Help You:

The drama follows Baek Dong Ju who works as a funeral director. She has a special ability that allows her to see and talk to dead people. The dead people ask Baek Dong Ju to grant their last wish. If Baek Dong Ju doesn't grant their wishes, her day becomes filled with bad luck. This motivates her to listen to their wishes and grant them their wishes, with the help of Kim Jib Sa. Kim Jib Sa is an employee at errand service ‘Ildangbaek’, which is owned by his uncle Vincent. Ildangbaek provides service for pretty much anything clients ask for, even minor things like changing light bulbs. Kim Jib Sa does his best for his clients.

