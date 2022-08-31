Hyeri, Lee Jun Young, Song Deok Ho and more to lead MBC’s new drama ‘One Hundred Won Butler’

Hyeri, Lee Jun Young, Song Deok Ho, Han Dong Hee, Tae In Ho, Lee Kyu Han, Oh Dae Hwan, etc. will appear in MBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'One Hundred Won Butler' which depicts a mutual aid project between 'Baek Dong Joo (Hyeri)', a funeral director who listens to the deceased's request, and Butler Kim (Lee Jun Young)', a life service company.

The two butlers, who listen to and help the dead and the living, will play 'anything' dynamically. Creepy but warm, ironic but heartbreaking, and bizarre quests give deep sympathy with pleasant laughter. Hyeri plays the role of Baek Dong Ju, a funeral director who 'grants anything' to her deceased's wishes in the drama. Baek Dong Ju possesses the strange ability to communicate with dead people.

She is a person who has to endure a day without any luck unless the deceased's last wish is fulfilled. Expectations are high on Hyeri's transformation, which will maximize the charm of Baek Dong Ju, who sympathizes with and listens to their stories of meeting in death. Lee Jun Young is the only employee of 'Il Dang Baek', a daily errand service, and plays an active role as ace Kim Butler. A man of reversal, who reveals his solid inner side at important moments even though he is vain. He is a daily butler who 'helps with anything', running wherever the customer wants even in trivial matters of the world.

He gets entangled with the strange Baek Dong Ju and works on a project that transcends life and death. Lee Jun Young, who has established himself as a popular actor, is looking forward to his performance more than ever. In particular, we are looking forward to the thrilling chemistry that will be created with Hyeri.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.