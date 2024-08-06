Hyeri on feeling ‘overwhelmed’ with emotions during Victory script reading, equation with Lee Jung Ha and more at press conference

On August 5th, the press conference for the movie Victory took place at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Director Park Bum Soo and the cast, including Lee Hyeri, Park Se Wan, Lee Jung Ha, and Jo Aram, were in attendance. Victory tells the story of the Millennium Girls, a group of first-time cheerleaders who bring their passion to life through vibrant dances and songs, cheering everyone on with their energetic performances.

At the press conference, Hyeri was moved to tears after hearing reporters’ reviews and questions about Victory. After taking a moment to compose herself, she explained that the emotional response stemmed from feeling that the reviewers had truly understood the message she aimed to convey through the film.

Regarding her collaboration with Lee Jung Ha, Hyeri shared that watching him act, she felt a positive energy and wondered, “Where did they find this friend?” She praised Jung Ha, noting that he perfectly suited the character Chi Hyung and expressed her gratitude that his endearing qualities enhanced the role.

She continued, saying she felt a bit strange. She never cried when reading the script alone, but during the script reading with all the actors fully immersed in their roles, she was so moved by their emotions that she could barely continue her part.

Hyeri shared that while waiting for the movie premiere, the team hoped to give the audience a sense of encouragement and transport them back to that time. They wanted to show that being No.1 isn't everything and express appreciation for the beauty in other aspects of life. She felt deeply touched when the reporters’ reviews reflected the same messages they aimed to convey.

Advertisement

Regarding her character, Hyeri mentioned that seeing how emotional she felt, she realized this role was very special to her. She described it as a challenging part, adding that she admired the character's passion and found her innocence beautiful. Hyeri hopes viewers will also feel Pil Seon's passion and connect with the character in the same way.

On August 5, the VIP premiere of Victory took place, drawing notable figures from the Korean entertainment industry, including BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Taxi Driver's Lee Je Hoon, and Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok. Though the movie is set to officially hit screens on August 14, 2024, it already garnered significant support from other celebrities. Jisoo and Byeon Woo Seok, who are close friends of Hyeri, were seated together alongside Jung Ho Yeon, and Byeon Woo Seok later took to his Instagram to congratulate her. Byeon Woo Seok and Hyeri, who starred together in the K-drama Moonshine, have remained close friends since working on the show.

Advertisement

Other stars who attended included SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, Kwon Na Ra, Hyeri's My Roommate is A Gumiho co-star Jang Ki Yong, (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, Woo Do Hwan, Ha Ji Won, Pyo Ye Jin, Park Ah In, Lee Joo Young, NANA, Dex, Shim Eun Hyung, Lee Sun Bin, Kang Hye Won, ASTRO's Sanha, Hyeri's former co-star Go Kyung Pyo, as well as Girls' Day and SF9 members, among many others.

ALSO READ: Know how Byeon Woo Seok, Hyeri, Park Kyung Hye, Choi Woo Sung unexpectedly became friends due to acting study group