Hyeri pens heartfelt note for Sojin's wedding with Lee Dong Ha; shares PHOTOS with Girl's Day members

Hyeri attended fellow Girl's Gay member Soji's wedding on November 18. The wedding ceremony was intimate and was attended by friends and family. Earlier in October, Sojin and Doctor Lawyer actor Lee Dong Hwa confirmed their wedding when the idol shared a touching letter on her social media along with pre-wedding photos. Hyeri shared sweet pictures from the ceremony as the group reunited.

Hyeri attends Girl's Day member Sojin's wedding

On November 18, Girl's Day's Sojin and Lee Dong Hwa tied the knot in a private ceremony with friends and family. The wedding was attended by many of their celebrity friends which included Hyeri and other members of Girl's Day Minah and Yura. The four members of the popular girl group reunited to celebrate Sojin's wedding. Following the wedding, Hyeri took to Instagram to share pictures of the precious moment along with a heartfelt letter.

Her note read that it felt just like yesterday when she got to know about her friend's wedding and had a mix of emotions. She complimented her fellow member by adding that Sojin is the prettiest in the world. Hyeri conveyed her love by stating that she wishes her the biggest congratulations in the whole world. Concluding she wrote, 'You have to be happy'. My Roommate is a Gumiho actor also posted pictures from the wedding along with all the members of Girl's Day. Fans rejoiced as they got to see their favourite idols together again.

Hyeri's latest news

Girl's Day's Lee Hyeri and actor Ryu Jun Yeol's breakup was announce earlier this November. The couple had bee dating for the past 7 years after they met on the sets of the hit series Reply 1988. The two actors have decided to remain as colleagues after they split up.

Hyeri's latest projects were the 2022 drama series May I Help You and Moonshine. She is currently working for the movie Victory which is scheduled to release in 2024. The film is set in 1999 and tells the story of a girl in a small town who has a passion for dancing.

