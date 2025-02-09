Hyeri portrays a brilliant student by day and a bold rebel by night in new stills from Friendly Rivalry

Upcoming mystery thriller Friendly Rivalry has dropped an intriguing new look at Hyeri’s transformation into her character. Adapted from a well-known webtoon, Friendly Rivalry is set in the prestigious Chaehwa Girls’ High School, where only the academic elite - the top 1 percent of students in South Korea, are admitted. Beneath its polished surface, the school is a battlefield of relentless competition, with students vying for the highest ranks.

The story follows transfer student Woo Seul Gi, played by Jung Soo Bin, as she gets caught in the web of her classmates’ ambitions. Her arrival at Chaehwa is more than just a new beginning; it is tied to the mysterious death of her father, who was once responsible for setting college entrance exam questions.

Hyeri takes on the role of Yoo Jae Yi, the school’s reigning academic queen who has never surrendered her first-place ranking. As the daughter of the influential owner of J Medical Center, Jae Yi enjoys both financial privilege and social power. Her intelligence, beauty, and confidence make her an undeniable force at Chaehwa, with students either admiring or fearing her. However, beneath her seemingly perfect image, there is more to Jae Yi than meets the eye.

Newly released stills offer a deeper look into Jae Yi’s contrasting worlds. In one image, she is seen diligently working in her school’s medical club, which boasts professional-grade equipment thanks to her father’s sponsorship. Aspiring to follow in his footsteps, Jae Yi immerses herself in medical practice with intense focus. Another still portrays her at her father’s hospital, undergoing her daily health checkup. In a display of her strict self-discipline, she even has her blood drawn every day to ensure her body remains in peak condition.

However, a surprising shift in Jae Yi’s persona emerges in another image. Breaking away from her polished academic image, she is seen at a club, dancing freely while donning a striking pink wig and a bold outfit, suggesting that her seemingly perfect life may have hidden layers yet to be uncovered.

The final still teases a tense and cryptic moment between Jae Yi and Seul Gi. In a private bath at Jae Yi’s house, Seul Gi appears visibly taken aback as Jae Yi reaches out to touch her face. With Jae Yi’s expression concealed, the atmosphere is thick with unspoken emotions, leaving viewers to wonder about the true nature of their relationship and what secrets Jae Yi might be keeping.

As excitement builds, Friendly Rivalry is set to make its premiere on February 10, promising an intense and suspenseful journey into the hidden power struggles of Chaehwa Girls’ High School.