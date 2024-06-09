Hyeri Quiz: How well do you know the Reply 1988 actress?

Idol and actor Lee Hyeri was last seen in the drama May I Help You in 2022. She made her acting debut with Tasty Life in 2012. Her claim to fame as an actor was with her role as Sung Deok Sun in Reply 1988. She will be appearing in the film Victory in 2024.

The actress is a part of the popular K-pop group Girl's Day and debuted as an idol in 2010. In 2019, the band decided not to renew their contracts but the group has not disbanded.