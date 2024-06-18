Hyeri, the K-drama actress and variety show star was seen attending the press conference for an upcoming show titled Agents of Mystery. However, the celebrity was swarmed with questions regarding the dating controversy involving her ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee. Nevertheless, she responds with swiftness and manages to keep the situation stable.

On June 8, 2024, Hyeri appeared for the press conference of the upcoming variety show, Agents of Mystery along with her co-stars. However, in the conference, the actress was asked questions about the dating controversy involving her previous boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol, and Han So Hee’s relationship. Keeping her response brief, Hyeri said that she did not have a response to the question and nothing else to say on the matter. She urged the press agents to focus on Agents of Mystery instead and ask questions related to it.

At the beginning of 2024, the news about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s relationship started to spread after they were seen together in Hawaii by a fan. Initially, both their representative agencies denied the dating rumors. But a cryptic message from Hyeri caused unrest among fans. The actress posted an Instagram story with the message, “This is funny”.

Following that, Han So Hee also made an Instagram story with a long caption, defending herself. The indirect exchange led to a lot of speculation, which resulted in Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol confirming the dating news. However, a few days later it was announced that the couple was no longer together.

More about Hyeri's upcoming show Agents of Mystery

Apart from Hyeri, Agents of Mystery includes comedians Lee Yong Jin and Lee Eun Ji, singer John Park, actor Kim Do Hoon, and aespa’s Karina. Directed by Jeong Jong Yeon, the reality show will follow a team of investigators dedicated to solving special cases that cannot be done by ordinary detectives. The cast will track down various sites to uncover the truth behind the unusual activities. It consists of a total of 6 episodes and is currently streaming on the online streaming platform Netflix.

