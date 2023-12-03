Hyeri, Yura, and Minah from Girls' Day throw heartwarming bridal shower for Sojin: WATCH

Hyeri attended fellow Girl's Gay member Sojin's wedding on November 18. The wedding ceremony was intimate and was attended by friends and family. Earlier in October, Sojin and Doctor Lawyer actor Lee Dong Hwa confirmed their wedding when the idol shared a touching letter on her social media along with pre-wedding photos. Girls' Day members threw the bride a surprise bridal shower.

Hyeri posts video of Sojin's surprise bridal shower thrown by Girls' Day

Hyeri and fellow Girls' Day members Yura and Minah, executed a heartwarming bridal shower for Sojin. The video uploaded on December 1 on Hyeri's YouTube channel showed the three members preparing for the shower. They planned the event and misinformed Sojin telling her that they couldn't make it due to busy schedules. But to Sojin's surprise, all the members of the group were present at the shower as they celebrated the event.

Hyeri's recent activities

On November 18, Girl's Day Sojin and Lee Dong Hwa tied the knot in a private ceremony with friends and family. The wedding was attended by many of their celebrity friends which included Hyeri and other members of Girl's Day Minah and Yura. The four members of the popular girl group reunited to celebrate Sojin's wedding. Following the wedding, Hyeri took to Instagram to share pictures of the precious moment along with a heartfelt letter. Her note read that it felt just like yesterday when she got to know about her friend's wedding and had a mix of emotions. She complimented her fellow member by adding that Sojin is the prettiest in the world. Hyeri conveyed her love by stating that she wishes her the biggest congratulations in the whole world. Concluding she wrote, 'You have to be happy'.

Girl's Day's Lee Hyeri and actor Ryu Jun Yeol's breakup was announced earlier this November. The couple had been dating for the past 7 years after they met on the sets of the hit series Reply 1988. The two actors have decided to remain as colleagues after they split up.

Hyeri's latest projects were the 2022 drama series May I Help You and Moonshine. She is currently working for the movie Victory which is scheduled to release in 2024. The film is set in 1999 and tells the story of a girl in a small town who has a passion for dancing.

