Hyeri’s Reply 1988 ‘father’ Sung Dong Il shares thoughts on series' sequel possibility on actress’ YouTube show; Watch

Hyeri recently invited her Reply 1988 ‘appa’ Sung Dong Il to her YouTube talk show Hyell’s Club. The two instantly started reminiscing about their past days together on the set of the smash-hit slice-of-life drama. On this day, the actor also shared his candid thoughts about the possibility of another Reply series.

On June 21, Hyeri’s YouTube show Hyell’s Club dropped a new episode featuring the actress’ Reply 1988 co-star Sung Dong Il. The veteran actor immediately engaged in a meaningful conversation with his on-screen daughter, especially talking about the time they spent together on the set of Reply 1988.

When Hyeri asked him, “If there would be the next Reply series, which year would it be?”, Sung Dong Il answered that he had, in fact, talked about it with the drama’s director, Shin Won Ho.

“I will tell you when the cameras go off,” the actor added with a banter, lightening up the mood with his good sense of humor. He further said that everyone keeps asking him if there would be another Reply series and if he will star in it when the drama gets a sequel.

“We should film another one someday,” Sung Dong Il revealed, sharing a conversation he had with PD Shin Won Ho.

Though from this exchange on Hyell’s Club, it is difficult to say whether another Reply series is on the cards, it is certain that the ones that are already made (Reply 1994, 1997, and 1988) went down in the history of K-dramas.

Watch Hyeri and Sing Dong Il’s full conversation on Hyell’s club:

Who is Hyeri and what is Hyell's Club?

Hyeri is a member of Girl’s Day and an actress with hit K-dramas like Reply 1988, Moonshine, and My Roommate Is a Gumiho, occupying her acting portfolio. Hyell’s Club is a talk show hosted by Hyeri, where she converses with the guests over scrumptious food and exquisite drinks.

From Jang Ki Yong, and Byeon Woo Seok, to Aespa’s Karina, and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, many of her industry friends, seniors, and juniors have made guest appearance on this popular talk show.

Who is Sung Dong Il?

Sung Dong Il is a renowned face in the Korean film and TV industry. Since beginning his career in the late 90s, the veteran actor starred in an array of popular works including Reply 1994, Reply 1988, Jirisan, Hospital Playlist, Prison Playbook, Hwarang, and more.

