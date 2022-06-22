Hyolyn announces comeback with third mini album on THIS date

Hyolyn is coming back! At midnight KST on June 22 (June 21 at 8:30 pm IST), Hyolyn officially announced her return. The soloist will be releasing her third mini album on July 18 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Hyolyn announced her July return by dropping a stunning teaser for the same.

In the teaser image, Hyolyn can be seen in a dress which resembles sharply-cut diamonds. The image takes on an icy-blue theme overall, complemented by Hyolyn’s silver-toned hair. Check out the teaser, below:

Hyolyn first made her debut as a member of SISTAR in June 2010, with their single ‘Push Push’. The following year, she went on to form the sub-group SISTAR19 with fellow member Bora. 2012 brought Hyolyn’s first acting role in the form of the KBS drama ‘Dream High Season 2’, which saw her playing the role of Nana, a famous idol from a fictional girl group.

The talented artist made her official solo debut in November 2013, with the album ‘Love & Hate’. Following SISTAR’s disbandment in 2017, Hyolyn started anew. She departed from her then-agency and founded her own music label, Bridʒ, pronounced ‘Bridge’. Under her new label, Hyolyn officially announced the beginning of her independent work in January 2018, sharing her plans to unveil a three-part project. This project consisted of three singles, beginning with ‘To Do List’, released in February of the same year.

Earlier this year, Hyolyn participated in the second season of Mnet’s ‘Queendom’. Meanwhile, her latest comeback was with the single ‘Layin’ Low’, featuring Jooyoung. Stay tuned for more details about Hyolyn’s upcoming return with her third mini album on July 18 at 2:30 pm IST!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Komparison: Hallyu Heartthrob Lee Min Ho in ‘Boys Over Flowers’ versus in ‘Pachinko’