Hyoyeon and BIBI advise to ‘take a second’ and ‘just breathe’ in the new vibrant and upbeat MV

On August 9 at 2:30 PM IST, Hyoyeon or DJ Hyo’s new song 'Second' was released through various online music sites. 'Second' is a summer dance pop genre song that harmonizes the light rhythm created by various sounds such as electric piano, horn, and cowbell, and the heavy 808 bass. Rookie singer-songwriter BIBI took part in featuring and writing lyrics, adding to the charm.

The music video contains various images of Hyoyeon, a performance full of excitement, from enjoying a leisurely break. In particular, singer-songwriter BIBI, who participated in the songwriting and featuring of 'Second', also appears and shows off her amazing chemistry with Hyoyeon as well as a great onscreen presence. The lyrics contain a positive message that it is okay to give yourself time to breathe freely in your repetitive busy daily life. Hyoyeon's refreshing voice and BIBI's alluring voice harmonize to create a high-quality song. The music video released portrays Hyoyeon's colorful charms; from enjoying a leisurely vacation in line with the mood of the new song to a lively performance, Hyoyeon is just oozing in charm and talent.

HYO announced her transformation into a DJ through her first single 'Sober' in 2018, and then released 'Punk RightNow', 'Badster', 'DESSERT', etc. She has been pretty active with her solo career over the years therefore, many fans are looking forward to her newest work, this time in collaboration with the indie-pop artist BIBI. BIBI, short for nakedbibi, is a solo singer-songwriter, rapper, and producer under ‘Feel GHood Music’.

BIBI was a former contestant on the reality television show, The Fan after being recommended onto the show by Yoon Mi Rae and Tiger JK. She made it into the finale but ultimately lost in the final episode. Several months later, she made her official solo debut on May 15, 2019, with her digital single "Binu''. She was scouted by Yoon Mi Rae who wanted her to join Feel GHood Music as a topline songwriter but after they met, she was signed as an artist.

