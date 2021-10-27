Hypnotic Twitter Review: Kate Siegel deemed ‘fierce & fantastic’; Fans joke ‘hate men even more now’

Updated on Oct 28, 2021 01:46 PM IST  |  10.8K
   
Hypnotic Twitter Review
Hypnotic Twitter Review: Kate Siegel deemed ‘fierce & fantastic’; Fans joke ‘hate men even more now’
Advertisement

The highly anticipated thriller Hypnotic just hit Netflix and before you dive deep into the film, we’re bringing you the most honest Twitter reviews from our candid netizens. For those unversed, the film essentially follows a young woman (played by Kate Siegel) who seeks self-improvement, and to do so, she enlists the help of a hypnotist. Things soon take a dark turn when her ​​hypnotherapist aka psycho villain (played by Jason O’Mara) has other plans for the troubled patient. Without giving away too much, let’s look at what Twitterati has to say about the film.

Also read: Hypnotic Review: Kate Siegel's thriller makes for a tiresome watch thanks to its poor narrative

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All