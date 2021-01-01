Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin CONFIRM dating reports; Agencies issues statement

Months after Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin denied dating rumours, Dispatch has now claimed that the Crash Landing On You stars have been together for eight months now. Here's what their agencies have to say.

The New Year has begun on an exciting note for Crash Landing On You fans! If reports are to be believed, the on-screen couple's chemistry has spilt off-screen. If a report by Dispatch is to be believed, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are reportedly dating. According to the South Korean outlet, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have been dating for eight months now. The publication maintains that the stars were telling the truth when they denied dating rumours in the past.

However, a source close to the actor has said that the couple began developing feelings for each other around March 2020. The source believes that the couple began missing each other after the drama ended and they were spending time apart. The outlet has also claimed that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met several times after the hit K-drama ended. It was during these reunions that they realised they were well-tuned as a couple. It is also said that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin bonded over their love for golf.

Following the news, both the actor's agencies have issued a statement confirming that they are checking with the stars about the recent turn of events. According to Soompi, Son Ye Jin’s agency said, “We are currently in the process of checking with [the actress] after seeing the article.” Meanwhile, Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment said, “We are currently in the process of checking with Hyun Bin himself. After checking, we will release a statement.”

UPDATE: As per the latest developments, both the agencies have confirmed that the couple is indeed dating. "We would like to make our official announcement regarding the news of Hyun Bin reported earlier today. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin formed a relationship through work which developed into lovers with good feelings after their drama ended. Please send your warm attention to them and your support," VAST Entertainment said, as per Koreaboo.

"We would like you release our official position regarding the news between Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin which was released today. The two built a friendship through their work, and after their drama ended, they started to meet each other with good feelings, and developed into a relationship. Please look upon them warmly and support them so they can continue meeting each other well," the actress's agency MSteam Entertainment confirmed.

