Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin getting a divorce? Agencies slam baseless rumour, plan legal action

The rumour mills are running extra time today as groundless speculation surrounding superstar actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin began floating around the internet. A video shared on March 15 has gained the attention of the netizens where it is claimed that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin decided to get a divorce by mutually agreeing to it. Now, the agencies of the two stars have gotten involved and shared their statements.

Where did the rumour around the divorce begin?

On March 15, a video was shared on YouTube reading, ‘Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin divorced after 6 months of marriage…Shocking!’ While fake news is no stranger to the couple, this one caught a lot of attention. The video seemingly claimed that the ‘Secret Garden’ actor had gambled overseas which further disappointed Son Ye Jin as they suffered immense financial loss leading to the divorce. More claims include talk of the two mutually agreeing to separate.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s agencies comment

Now, in a new development, the two companies have addressed the video, bashing any false claims and declaring their plan to take severe legal action against false information. Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment has said that the rumours being circulated by the YouTube channel are ‘groundless’. They added that the agency is continuously monitoring such rumours and plan to take legal action after conducting an internal review of the situation. Similarly, Son Ye Jin’s agency MSteam Entertainment also shared their plans saying that they will be taking strong legal action against the video and the channel. They called it ‘obvious fake news’, putting rest to any rumours about the couple’s break up. The company has reportedly asked to delete the video as it spreads false information.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin couple

After starring in the movie ‘The Negotiation’ in 2018, followed by their second project, the superhit K-drama ‘Crash Landing on You’, the two popular actors began dating and confirmed the same in January 2021. They got married in March 2022 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who does baby BinJin look like more, Hyun Bin or Son Ye Jin? The Point Men actor responds