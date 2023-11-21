Hyun Bin gets called ‘uncle’ by fellow Confidential Assignment 2 star Park Min Ha; Fans rejoice at new selfie

Hyun Bin, known for his role in Crash Landing on You, maintains significant internet popularity, yet he has refrained from making an Instagram debut. Nevertheless, glimpses of him often circulate on social media courtesy of fans and fellow celebrities.

A recent example is actress Park Min Ha, who shared a set of pictures on Instagram on November 16, featuring selfies with the team of Confidential Assignment 2: International, providing fans with a sneak peek of the cherished star.

Hyun Bin gets called uncle

Attending the exclusive showing of Kim Sung Su's film 12.12: The Day, also known as Seoul Spring, the actress connected with the crew of Confidential Assignment 2: International. In her post, she expressed the joy of reuniting with the Confidential Assignment 2 family, including Uncle Hyun Bin, Uncle Yoo Hae Jin, Uncle Park Hoon, and Director Yoon Je Gyum.

Fans are ecstatic to see Hyun Bin hanging out with fellow Confidential Assignment 2 actor Park Min Ha because he rarely appears in public. He looked dashing in a black suit with a grey and black blocked motif. His simplicity proved contagious, and fans all around the world are swooning over his unchanging appearance.

About Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin, originally named Kim Tae Pyung, is a distinguished South Korean actor hailing from Seoul, South Korea. His foray into the entertainment industry began with the film Shower in 2002, though regrettably, the project faced non-release due to insufficient funding. Undeterred, Hyun Bin officially marked his debut in 2003 through the television series Bodyguard.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Hyun Bin has received numerous award nominations, including five at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards. His exceptional acting prowess has garnered various accolades, notably clinching the Grand Prize (Daesang) for TV at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Hyun Bin's personal life has also been a subject of public interest. His romantic involvement with actress Son Ye Jin, his co-star in The Negotiation (2018), culminated in a joyous union as they tied the knot on March 31, 2022. Adding to their joyous journey, Hyun Bin joyfully announced the arrival of their son on November 27, 2022, further cementing their familial bliss.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Hyun Bin Day: From Memories of the Alhambra to Hyde Jekyll, Me; Take a look at actor's underrated roles