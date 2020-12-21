Hyun Bin gets candid about his experience working on Crash Landing on You: I wanted to skip forward in time

Crash Landing on You recently opened up about his acting portfolio, his experience on hit drama Crash Landing on You and more. Scroll down to see what he said.

Hyun Bin took recently spoke to Esquire Korea and opened up about his hit drama Crash Landing on You. Hyun Bin previously had an interview with Esquire when he was appearing in the show, at that time, he mentioned that he wanted to travel to the future to see the reactions of the viewers after the drama’s finale. Now that that moment has arrived, Hyun Bin commented with a laugh, “I had a lot of worries at that time. Actually, since filming for that drama was pretty difficult, there were times where I wanted to skip forward in time.” Hyun Bin also remarked that he found out thanks to his fans and news articles that “Crash Landing on You” was still charting high on streaming services. Hyun Bin expressed regret that he was unable to go overseas to convey his gratitude to international viewers, adding, “When I receive offers from overseas, I respond with handwritten letters since I’m unable to visit them myself.”

Although “Crash Landing on You” achieved great success, Hyun Bin admitted that he has never once predicted the success of any production. “With films, I can only know after they premiere, and with dramas, I only get a sense after about half of the episodes have aired,” he explained. “Although viewership ratings can be an indicator, I can also sense people’s indirect reactions. The atmosphere on set reflects that as well.” Hyun Bin then spoke about his experience working with Son Ye Jin, with whom he had previously appeared in the film “The Negotiation.” He said they were much more comfortable as it was their second time working together, and they would brainstorm ideas for their scenes before coming to the set to rehearse. The actor also had high praise for the writer for creating such an interesting script, as well as for his fellow cast members who he said really brought each scene to life.

In a 2018 interview via Soompi, Hyun Bin once mentioned that he wanted to bring his viewers more “popcorn movies.” Elaborating on his comment, Hyun Bin said, “I wanted to bring the audience a production that they could enjoy, one that they could watch without thinking or worrying too much. Although thinking isn’t a bad thing, there’s other forms of media that deliver messages to make the consumer think.” He concluded that there was a need for productions that would make time pass by in an enjoyable way, saying that his films at that time, such as “The Swindlers” and “The Negotiation,” were just the kind of production he was describing.

When asked about his own personality, Hyun Bin compared himself to his “Crash Landing on You” character Ri Jung Hyuk, who falls in love with computer games. “Just like Ri Jung Hyuk, when something interests me I fling myself at it wholeheartedly,” he revealed. He also shared that he’s not the type to make friends easily, but he finds himself slowly getting closer to actors that he’s worked with in multiple productions.

