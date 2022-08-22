Hyun Bin greets fans ahead of ‘Confidential Assignment 2’ release; Makes his hand debut in Son Ye Jin’s post

Actor Hyun Bin will reprise his role as the North Korean officer Rim Chul Ryung in the upcoming action film ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’ that is set to hit the theatres on September 7. A sequel to ‘Confidential Assignment’, Yoo Hae Jin, Daniel Henney, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, and Jin Sun Kyu will also star in the film.

Hyun Bin wrote to his fans through a letter via his agency VAST Entertainment. He spoke about the unusually hot summer. According to him, drinking a glass of cold coffee or tea would make you feel cool and take away the tiredness from the heat in the atmosphere. He also asked fans for their own tips to battle the hot weather. Talking about his longtime comeback with an upcoming release in fall, Hyun Bin wished them a happy and healthy summer.

In a different post, Hyun Bin seemed to be making his secret visit as well. Wife and to-be-mother of their first child, Hallyu superstar actress Son Ye Jin has frequently taken to Instagram to talk about her days with her fans. She seemed to have been spending her days shooting for some brand projects and cooking in her free time. Named Kitty, her pet dog makes a regular appearance in her posts. However, this time fans seem to have found actor Hyun Bin in her latest update where Kitty is resting her head in a hand. Captioned ‘Saturday’s lunch’, an assortment of delicious food seems to be served to the couple.

In the comments, fans celebrated Hyun Bin’s hand debut on Son Ye Jin’s Instagram after the couple got married and announced their pregnancy.

