Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook and Jeon Yeo Been’s upcoming film Harbin changes premiere date to December 24

Harbin is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Jo Woo Jin, and more. The plot of the movie is based on the assassination of Japan’s first Prime Minister, Itō Hirobumi, by General Ahn Jung Geun. However, the movie's premiere has been rescheduled from its originally planned release on Christmas Day 2024.

On December 9, 2024, the production team of the upcoming film Harbin, CJM Entertainment, announced the release date of the movie from December 25, 2024, to December 24, 2024. However, the reason for the change has not been revealed, and it has been confirmed that the film will be out a day earlier.

Set in 1909 during Japan's colonization of Korea, Harbin follows Ahn Jung Geun, the sole survivor of a bloody battle, as he leads a daring mission to assassinate Itō Hirobumi, a symbol of Japanese oppression. To succeed, Ahn and his comrades must infiltrate Russia, gather resources, and outwit relentless enemies. With escalating risks, relentless pursuit, and the mission on the brink of failure, the film explores the sacrifices made for Korea’s independence and the high cost of freedom.

Previously, the trailer for the movie had been released, providing an insight on the plot. The video opens with Ito Hirobumi’s provocative remarks about Korea igniting tension in the trailer. Moreover, it sheds light on Ahn Jung Geun’s critical decision and reveals the fighters’ intense emotions and inner conflicts. Tension escalates as Japanese Army Lieutenant Colonel Mori Tatsuo relentlessly pursues Ahn Jung Geun, hinting at formidable challenges for the group.

Hyun Bin takes on the role of General Ahn Jung Geun, the revered Korean independence activist renowned for assassinating Itō Hirobumi, Japan's first Prime Minister, in 1909. Lee Dong Wook, on the other hand, takes on the role of independence fighter Lee Chang Seop in Harbin.

The rest of the cast of the movie includes Park Jung Min, Jo Woo Jin, Jeon Yeo Been, and Yoo Jae Myung, among others. The characters embark on a mission to Harbin with a singular objective: 'To eliminate Ito Hirobumi, a key threat to Korea's independence’. The movie is both directed and written by Woo Min Ho.

