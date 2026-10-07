Hyun Bin on Made In Korea 2: ‘The time I spent playing Baek Kitae for more than three years felt like a dream’

Hyun Bin recently opened up about his experience working on Made in Korea 2 and the lasting impact of his character, Baek Kitae. The actor attended an outdoor stage greeting for the series at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan, as part of the 31st Busan International Film Festival. Director Woo Min-ho and co-stars Jung Woo-sung and Woo Do-hwan also joined him at the event.

Hyun Bin Reflects On His Made In Korea Journey

Reflecting on his return to the Busan International Film Festival, Hyun Bin shared his happiness at meeting audiences in person. “I took part in the Busan Film Festival’s red-carpet event for the first time in a while. I met many audience members and industry figures yesterday too, and had a good time. I’m happy to be able to greet you face to face like this, and it’s a good time for me as well,” he said.

The actor also spoke about what makes portraying a strong character particularly rewarding for performers. “Playing an appealing character is a great joy for an actor,” Hyun Bin said, highlighting the connection he developed with Baek Kitae throughout the making of the series.

Hyun Bin revealed that his association with the character has continued even after production wrapped. He said, “Made in Korea began filming in July 2024 and wrapped this March. The time I spent playing the compelling Baek Kitae for more than three years felt like a dream. I still can’t let go of Baek Kitae. It was also a time when I got to play a compelling character,” he recalled.

About Made In Korea 2

Made in Korea Season 2, which concluded its run on the 23rd of last month, continues the story of Baek Kitae, portrayed by Hyun Bin. Set nine years later, the series follows his dangerous journey as he races towards even greater ambition, taking the character into a new chapter filled with challenges and high-stakes developments.