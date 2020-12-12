Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon & more: Here are our top 4 picks for noona romances in Korean dramas

K-Dramas have a variety of love stories. Noona romance is just one of them where a younger man woos an older woman. Looking for recommendations? We've got you covered.

We’ve often heard of the saying that age is just a number and especially when it comes to love, it is the last thing that should matter as long as it’s not illegal. In Korean, “noona” is what a younger man calls an older woman. However, it is also used when trying to flirt with an older woman. Technically, it means sister or older sister but with the evolution of linguistics, the meaning has also changed.

Korean dramas feature all sorts of love stories, from normal couples to love triangles to even love between humans and fictional characters. One such category is known as the “noona romance” where a younger man falls in love with and tries to woo an older woman. Sometimes the age gap isn’t that much but other times, it can go as far as 10 years between the two. However, as the drama shows, it never affects the purity of love between 2 people.

Here are 4 K-Dramas where the male lead is much younger than the female lead but he wants her regardless:

Romance is a Bonus Book

Top Hallyu star Lee Na Young stars alongside Lee Jong Suk in this drama where Na Young plays Kang Dani (37), a divorced mother who used to be a successful copywriter but is now unemployed and Jong Suk plays Cha Eun Ho (32), the youngest editor-in-chief at a publishing company who is also a popular writer. Eun Ho has always had a thing for his noona but sparks finally fly when the two start working together.

Something in the Rain (Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food)

Featuring Son Ye Jin as a career woman aged 35 and Jung Hae In as her best friend’s little brother in his twenties, Something In The Rain will satisfy all your K-Drama cravings. Their love story is as sweet as it gets, backed by a beautiful soundtrack that matches the pace of the drama itself.

My Nam is Kim Sam Soon

One of the most classic noona romances of all or as a matter of fact, the one that started it all, this drama features Kim Sun Ah as an unsuccessful single woman down on her luck at 30 and Hyun Bin as a chaebol heir at 27. This couple goes from enemies to lovers when Sam Soon starts working for him and eventually pretends to be his girlfriend.

Witch’s Romance

This 2014 drama features Park Seo Joon and Uhm Jung Hwa in the titular lead roles. For newer fans, you may remember Uhm Jung Hwa from her latest project group Refund Expedition or Refund Sisters. She has been one of the most influential and prominent singer/actress in South Korea and when coupled with one of the best actors of this generation, you can only imagine how good the drama would be. Uhm Jung Hwa plays the role of 39-year-old investigative reporter Ban Ji Yeon and Park Seo Joon as 25 year old Yoon Dong Ha. This drama was so successful that it is safe to say that it brought Park Seo Joon in the spotlight.

What do you think about these dramas? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :tvN

Share your comment ×