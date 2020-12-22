Hyun Bin REVEALS sending letters to overseas offers; Gushes about Crash Landing On You co star Son Ye Jin

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starrer Crash Landing On You continues to receive love long after it ended. Hyun Bin recently opened up about the show's success, working with Son Ye Jin and more.

Crash Landing On You was among the most talked-about K-dramas of the year. The cross-border love story starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin was showered with love through the lockdown, long after the show ended. Over the past few months, Son Ye Jin has shared pictures of the love she's received for her role in the show. Now, Hyun Bin opened up about the success of the show and revealed he has been receiving letters from international fans long after the show concluded.

Speaking with Esquire via Soompi, Hyun said when he receives offers from overseas, he replies to then with handwritten letters since he cannot visit them physically. “When I receive offers from overseas, I respond with handwritten letters since I’m unable to visit them myself," he said. He added that he regrets not being able to go overseas to express his gratitude.

The actor also gushed about his co-star Son Ye Jin. The duo had previously worked in The Negotiation. The actor revealed that due to their previous work, they were comfortable crossing paths on the screen for the second time. He recalled brainstorming for ideas for their scenes before making their way to the sets to shoot. He also praised the writer for coming up with an interesting script and spoke highly about his co-stars who brought each scene to life.

Hyun compared himself with his character from Crash Landing On You and said that like Ri Jung Hyuk, he also flings himself wholeheartedly towards the things that interest him. The actor added that he is not someone who make friends easily. However, he did reveal that he is growing closer to actors he’s worked with on multiple productions.

Moving forward from Crash Landing On You, Hyun shot The Point Men in Jordan after the pandemic began. Sharing his experience of working on the project, the actor revealed the cast was tested for the virus once in two weeks. They had restrictions in place to ensure a smooth filming process.

Credits :Esquire via Soompi

