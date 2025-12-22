Hyun Bin reveals thoughts on working with Son Ye Jin for 3rd time and if their romance started during Crash Landing on You shoot

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s love story is unlike any other in the Korean entertainment industry. The two managed to find each other at the perfect time in their lives and fall in love, then get married and have a handsome son who everyone agrees is a stunner already. Their path to finding each other was extremely heartwarming, and the couple maintains their stance that they did not date while filming Crash Landing on You. Speaking on Jung Jae Hyung’s YouTube show, Fairy Jae Hyung, Hyun Bin dished on whether he and his now-wife would reunite for a third project.

Hyun Bin reveals if he and Son Ye Jin were dating while filming Crash Landing on You

Jung Jae Hyung asked Hyun Bin how he and Son Ye Jin were able to portray their romance-filled eyes without having already been in love during the shooting of the cross-border K-drama. “I truly believed it was love,” Jung Jae Hyung remarked. “You can’t deliver that kind of acting unless there’s genuine emotion behind it.”

Not caving into the questions, Hyun Bin clarified, “No, it [our dating] started after filming ended.” He went on to share how, despite working together on the film The Negotiation, they did not have many chances to film face-to-face scenes due to the nature of the story and their characters. “We filmed mostly in separate spaces. We only saw each other briefly during meals or monitoring,” he shared.

When asked if there was a specific moment that made him fall for Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin melted all hearts with his response, “There wasn’t one defining moment,” he shared while pondering. “It just happened over time—like water slowly soaking into clothes.”

Would Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin want to work together?

The mom-of-one previously shared how she’d be more than happy to get back into working mode with her husband, with whom she recently won the Popularity Award. Meanwhile, the actor was of the same mindset, ready to get back on set with his former co-star and now his wife, but instead of going for another love story, he seems to be looking for something more bold. “A story about a married couple whose relationship suddenly falls apart could be interesting,” he quipped.

Imagining the kind of project they would agree on, he name-dropped Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 2005 film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

ALSO READ: Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s wedding photos revealed, find out beautiful Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha connection at ceremony