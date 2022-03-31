Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin: Bride’s hair, makeup & dress details for wedding day revealed

It’s official. BinJin are finally married! Earlier today at 12:30 PM IST (4 PM KST), actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin exchanged vows at the Aston House, Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts, Seoul. The co-star turned couple first met on the sets of ‘The Negotiation’ and then returned to solidify their places in our hearts with their heartbreaking romance in ‘Crash Landing on You’.

Leading up to the ‘wedding of the century’ as it is being called, new updates are being revealed about Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s nuptials. In the latest update, beauty salon Jenny House has unveiled details about Son Ye Jin’s hair and makeup for the special day. Son Ye Jin has had a long relationship with Jenny House, spanning over a decade.

Reportedly, the focus was on expressing the beautiful personality of the bride, rather than following standardized wedding hair and makeup. The director of Jenny House, Mujin, shared, “We wanted to contain a pure and elegant wedding feeling. We expressed a delicate glow resembling a glass bead on a clean base that emphasised the texture of the skin, and created a fresh and natural eye look with orange and pink tones to make (her) pretty eyes look more endearing and sparkly than usual.”

Meanwhile, according to Jenny House’s Goo Mi Jung, who was in charge of the hair, Son Ye Jin’s baby hair around the face-line was used to make her face look smaller and younger. Additionally, a middle bun with a natural parting and a vintage vibe was used to bring out the elegant and pure feeling of a bride.

Further, while Son Ye Jin opted to wear VERA WANG and ELIE SAAB, both iconic brands, for her wedding photoshoot, her dress for the big day itself has been reported to be a Mira Zwillinger creation. A luxury brand for made-to-measure wedding couture, we are certain that Son Ye Jin’s pick for the wedding is a sight to behold.

