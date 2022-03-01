Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin to marry on March 30? His agency responds

The Tinseltown of South Korea is buzzing with tiny bits of news about the hottest couple in town, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. Announcing their plans to marry each other on February 10, the two Hallyu superstars have become the centre of attention once again as leaks and rumours about their upcoming wedding ceremony make the rounds.

According to the latest word on the street, the couple may be tying the knot on March 30 in a grand ceremony at the Ashton House Garden of Sheraton Grand Walkerhill Hotel. Reports announcing the date, that has been under wraps ever since the announcement, have been released; however, much to the fans’ disappointment, nothing has been confirmed so far.

The actors’ respective agencies have repeatedly instated how the wedding will be a private affair between the couple’s family and close friends. While March 30 has been one of the many dates being circulated about their wedding, Hyun Bin’s agency, VAST Entertainment has refused to confirm anything stating that the same is the actor’s private life. Son Ye Jin’s agency is yet to respond.

The two first met on screen for the 2018 action thriller ‘The Negotiation’ and then starred in tvN’s super hit show ‘Crash Landing on You’. They confirmed their dating news in early 2021 while fans were over the moon to see their dream couple become a reality.

