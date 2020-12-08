Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin or Lee Min Ho & Kim Go Eun: Which 2020 K drama couple left you swooning over them? VOTE

As we inch closer to the end of 2020, we want to know from our readers who their favourite K-drama couple of the year was. Don't forget to vote on the poll below.

While the entire world was restricted to the four walls of their homes, entertainment has played a big hand in keeping us sane during an insane time. For many, there was the anchor of K-dramas to boost us up and keep us company, distracting one from the harsh reality, which is the COVID-19 pandemic. As the year comes to a close soon, we're curious to know which drama couple stole your heart in 2020.

We start off the nominees with Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin from Crash Landing on You. As star-crossed lovers Ri Jung-hyuk (Bin) and Yoon Se-ri (Ye-jin), it was the on-screen pair's passionate chemistry that had fans rooting for their happy ending for 16 fulfilling episodes. On the other hand, we have the tantalising equation between Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun in The King: Eternal Monarch. Lee Gon (Min-ho) and Jung Tae-eul (Go-eun), as a pair, weren't your typical cheesy K-drama couples and rather it was their fierce personalities that gave us a fresh take on what love in dramas can look like.

Switching gears, we have Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji leaving us in a mess of lovely emotions with their palpable chemistry. Moon Gang-tae (Soo-hyun) and Ko Mun-yeong's (Ye-ji) twisted love story was atypical and like a breath of fresh air for viewers. Then there is the more recent easy-going and passionate equation between Nam Joo-hyuk and Suzy in Start-Up. Nam Do-san (Joo-hyuk) and Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) aka DoDal managed to win hearts all around the world where even the subtlest of moments felt meaningful. For all four on-screen pair, fans couldn't help but ship them in real-life too. That's how impactful it was!

This begs the question; Who was your favourite K-drama couple of 2020? Vote on the Twitter poll below:

