Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin Wedding: Bride walks down the aisle with THIS song; Couple are all smiles

On March 31, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin take their first step as a couple and the fans can’t keep calm and frankly, neither can we! Son Ye Jin radiated even in the low resolution photos of the private ceremony. She walked down the aisle as the gorgeous song ‘Moon River’ played in the background.

As for Hyun Bin, he looked absolutely dashing in his suit as he gazed at Son Ye Jin while she walked towards him. Another tradition that is followed in Korean weddings are pre-wedding shoots, out of which the photos are kept in a dedicated area during the ceremony. A couple of fans managed to get hold of the picture and my my, they looked so happy with each other.

Dressed in various white dresses, Son Ye Jin was all smiles in the intimate photoshoot as was Hyun Bin, dressed in black suit as well as white. While two photos were already released to the public, the more intimate ones were kept for close friends and associates to view. As the ceremony is extremely private, there would be times where only low resolution photos would be accessible to the fans but that doesn’t stop them from trending on Twitter all day long!

On January 1, 2021, it was confirmed that Son Ye Jin is in a relationship with actor Hyun Bin, her co-star in ‘The Negotiation’ (2018) and ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019–2020), after ‘Crash Landing on You’ concluded. On February 10, 2022, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin announced their marriage through a letter posted on their personal social media accounts.

