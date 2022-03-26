Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin wedding: Date and reception ceremony confirmed?

As the days draw near, fans are getting even more excited for the upcoming wedding of Hallyu superstars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. Every little detail is being met with a wide acceptance and show of love from the ‘BinJin’ fans. On March 26, according to media reports, the wedding will be held on March 31 at 11 am at the Aston House of Sheraton Grand Walkerhill Hotel located in Gwangjang-dong, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

Though unusual for a weekday wedding, the couple has reportedly confirmed the date for March 31, a Thursday while rumours were also going around for March 30 previously. It was also reported that the invitations for the private wedding have already reached their close friends and acquaintances who have been asked to stay safe.

Moreover, a reception after the main ceremony has also been planned for the couple who will tie the knot after confirming their relationship status in January 2021. Earlier it was reported that the outdoor wedding has been planned in a location preferred for private events by many celebrities including Kim Hee Sun and Park Joo Young, Jisung and Lee Bo Young, Bae Yong Joon and Park Soo Jin who have previously wed in the same place.

Both the actors’ agencies have not relayed any information about the wedding citing it to be a private matter. Their wedding news first came in February when the two announced their plans through Instagram letters to fans.

