Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin wedding: Gummy to sing ‘Crash Landing on You’ OST by IU?

Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok and heiress Yoon Se Ri will be finally getting their dreamy ending that in turn begins a new chapter in their lives. Co-star turned couple, actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin first met on the sets of ‘The Negotiation’ as enemies and then returned for a heartbreaking romance in ‘Crash Landing on You’.

The star couple is set to hear their wedding bells ring on March 31. As per previously released reports, the wedding has been scheduled for 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST) at the Aston House, Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts, Seoul. It seems that the couple’s connection to the record-breaking drama is being carried to the wedding ceremony as reports of singer Gummy singing the famous OST ‘Give You My Heart’, originally sung by IU, have been made.

Though the couple has been tight lipped about the whole ceremony, it was also reported that ator Jang Dong Gun will be reading the congratulatory message for the couple. Moreover, along with Gummy, Kim Bum Soo has also been revealed as one of the singers for the ceremony.

To be held with a close crowd of only 200 guests, the whole affair has been very hush hush, making the fans even more curious about little details. After the announcement on February 10 where they declared their plans to marry each other on Instagram, the two have not released many details, limiting the private event to only family and close friends.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin drop wedding photoshoot pictures ahead of ceremony