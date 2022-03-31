Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin wedding: Jung Hae In, Gong Yoo, Song Joong Ki & more reportedly in attendance

March 31, 2022 will go down in history as one of the most important days of the Korean entertainment industry. The manifestation of the beloved BinJin couple, as they are lovingly called by fans, has become reality. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin walked the aisle hand in hand to become man and wife in the presence of some of their closest.

The event, dubbed as the ‘Wedding of the century’, was underway from 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST) in the Aston House of the Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts in Seoul, South Korea. A lavish location, it soon became a star-studded affair as the who’s who of the industry popped in to witness their union. After walking hand-in-hand, Son Ye Jin reportedly shed some tears at the altar and the handsome HyunBin was all smiles for his lady love.

To witness this, the invitee list included couples Jang Dong Gun and Ko So Young, Sol Kyung Gu and Song Yoon Ah as well as Lee Byung Hun with wife Lee mIn Jung. The biggest Hallyu stars, Gong Yoo, Jung Hae In (Son Ye Jin’s ‘Something in The Rain’ co-star) and Song Joong Ki were said to have grabbed spots as guests.

Reportedly veteran actor Ahn Sung Ki along with Hwang Jung Min, Cha Tae Hyun, Joo Jin Mo, Ji Jin Hee, Park Joong Hoon were also present. More reported names include Kim Sun Ah, Ha Ji Won (Hyun Bin’s ‘Secret Garden’ co-star), Lee Yeon Hee, YoonA, Uhm Ji Won, Gong Hyo Jin, Kim Hee Sun, Oh Yoon Ah, Jeon Mi Do (Son Ye Jin’s ‘Thirty-Nine’ co-star) and Park Kyung Rim were part of the attendees.

The singers for the wedding were chosen to be Gummy, Kim Bum Soo and Paul Kim who each sang congratulatory songs. Meanwhile, the teams of ‘Crash Landing on You’ as well as ‘Thirty-Nine’ including directors were said to have attended.

