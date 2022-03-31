Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin wedding: Time, invitation & more

South Korea and in fact the whole world is ready for what is being called as the ‘wedding of the year’. ‘Crash Landing on You’ co-stars turned couple, will be tying the knot on March 31. While previous details suggested a wedding on March 30 at 11 AM KST (7:30 AM IST), it has now been reported that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin will officially walk down the aisle on March 31 at 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST).

Details of the couple’s invitation have also been revealed to curious fans. The two actors’ stage names have been used for the invite instead of their real names. Hyun Bin’s real name is Kim Tae Pyung while Son Ye Jin’s is Son Eon Jin. Announcing it for March 31 at 4 o’clock in the afternoon, the exact location has also been mentioned as Aston House, Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts, 1, Achasan-ro, Guri-si, Gyeonggi-do. A wedding reception is to follow the grand ceremony that is said to have been set for only 200 guests.

Previously a local media outlet had reported that actor Jang Dong Gun will be leading the congratulatory speech for the couple. He has been close friends with Hyun Bin for a long time and the two have also acted together in the zombie film ‘Rampant’.

The reel to real story of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin has been a fairytale in the making. While die-hard fans of the romance drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ have been manifesting an ending like this, we never thought it would actually come true!

