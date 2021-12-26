Hyun Bin & Son Yejin’s relationship, Squid Game, BTS’ Instagram & more: Vote for the most viral moment of 2021

This year was one for the books! The South Korean entertainment industry was ablaze with multiple iconic moments in 2021 that will now be forever etched into history for their viral influence. Relationships, shows, songs, memes, choreographies, appearances there was so much content that one could never have enough.

In the sea of interesting news flowing from each direction, many took over the trends by becoming some of the most talked about. Now, you have a chance to pick your favourite. Presenting the nominees for the ‘HallyuTalk Moment of 2021’.

Hyunbin & Son Yejin’s dating news dropped right as the new year came around and fans were overjoyed with the newest power couple.

Brave Girls’ story will make you emotional as the group, once on the edge of disbandment, saw light with the popularity of Rollin’.

Noze who appeared on ‘Street Woman Fighter’ became the talk of the town after her choreography of the ‘Hey Mama’ song caught fire.

The BTS members brought in their second official vacation with personal Instagram accounts, breaking the fastest 1 million and 10 million follower records.

‘Squid Game’ shook the world with its uniqueness and had everyone carving the Dalgona candy soon after its release.

A mis-pronunciation that gave way to one of the best memes of the year, we think the ‘Vincenzo’ gang rule the Corn Salad world.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin jammed to Block B’s ‘NILLILI MAMBO’ from 2012 and his cheeky “Bye guys, hi ladies” had everyone ecstatic.

LISA’s ‘MONEY’ dance challenge is still doing the rounds on social media and we think the relevance will not die down anytime soon.

ROSÉ and CL’s appearance at the 2021 Met Gala was met with a euphoric response as they became 2 of the first K-pop female stars to grace the event.

Which moment made your jaw drop? VOTE Now!