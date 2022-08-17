Hyun Bin talks about his return to big screen after marriage with Son Ye Jin & pregnancy announcement

‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’ is an upcoming Korean movie starring Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin, YoonA, Jin Sun Kyu and Daniel Henney. It is the second edition of the cross-border story where Hyun Bin plays a North Korean police officer. During the press conference on August 16, where the cast gathered to answer the media’s questions.

Hallyu star Hyun Bin was the centre of attention at the event as this would be his first movie following his marriage to ‘Crash Landing on You’ co-star Son Ye Jin and the announcement of their pregnancy with their first child. He thanked everyone for their kind wishes on the wedding and the baby news. Soon, he was asked if there were any changes since then.

The ‘Secret Garden’ actor then went on to reveal that there haven’t been any big changes due to his personal matters. He added that he is worried about his work and wants his efforts to be noticed by receiving a lot of love from the audiences. Hyun Bin is concerned about how the viewers will react to the film and his other projects and hopes that they can view it in a positive light.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin got married in March earlier this year, after revealing their plans in February. Following this, the star couple went for their honeymoon to the USA on April 11. The actress announced her pregnancy on June 27 with a post on her Instagram and has since kept the fans updated on her life through regular posts.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin, Daniel Henney, SNSD’s YoonA & more star in dashing posters for Confidential Assignment