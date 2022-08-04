Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin, Daniel Henney, SNSD’s YoonA & more star in dashing posters for ‘Confidential Assignment

‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’ is an upcoming Korean movie starring Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin, Daniel Henney, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, and Jin Sun Kyu. It follows the continuation of the story of ‘Confidential Assignment’ where a North Korean officer and a South Korean officer work together to catch a criminal who has fled from the North to the South.

Hyun Bin plays the role of ‘Rim Chul Ryung’, a North Korean special investigation officer. Yoo Hae Jin embodies Kang Jin Tae, a South Korean detective. The first edition of the movie was released in 2017 and it is now set to return with its 2nd part in September 2022.

The latest posters show the introduction of the new characters for this film. American model and actor Daniel Henney is set to play the role of Jack, an FBI detective from the United States. Jin Sun Kyu plays the role of Jang Myung Joon, the leader of a criminal organization. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will also reprise her role of Park Min Young, the sister-in-law of Kang Jin Tae.

The first poster shows the three officers in pursuit of a criminal. Fire is burning behind them, while they coolly walk off in their own style. The poster reads, ‘Will blow up massively’.

The second poster is more on the quirky side as the three officials seem to have been caught in their own plan as handcuffs bind them to each other. Jang Myung Joon and Park Min Young stand at the side, smiling in their misery. The poster declares the release, ‘This Chuseok, ‘Confidential Assignment’ is back.”

