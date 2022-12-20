Hyun Bin’s first public appearance after baby with Son Ye Jin: Sports stylish beard for The Point Men

Hyun Bin is back to charm the audiences! Making yet another movie return shortly after the release of ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’ alongside YoonA, Daniel Henny, Yoo Hae Jin and more, the actor is currently promoting his upcoming movie release, ‘The Point Men’.

The star couple, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin became parents to a baby boy on November 27. After welcoming their first child, Hyun Bin who was reportedly overseas at the time of the birth, return to his wife and kid. Son Ye Jin’s agency confirmed the news of the birth and that the baby as well as his mother were healthy. Since then, Hyun Bin has probably been attending to his new-father duties and has now returned to the world of action. His first appearance was on December 20 for a press event related to his film, ‘The Point Men’.

Hyun Bin sports a new beard

As seen in the poster and teaser for the film, Hyun Bin was spotted with a growing beard. His hair was longer as well and touched his collars as opposed to the cleaner looks he usually goes for. Netizens have expressed different reactions to his new look. Dressed in a three-piece navy velvet suit with brown shoes, he posed alongside ‘The Point Men’ or ‘Bargaining’ as it is also called, co-stars Kang Ki Young and Hwang Jung Min, and Director Yim Soon Rye.