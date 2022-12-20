Hyun Bin’s first public appearance after baby with Son Ye Jin: Sports stylish beard for The Point Men
Actor Hyun Bin has been spotted at a press event and his appearance is special for multiple reasons.
Hyun Bin is back to charm the audiences! Making yet another movie return shortly after the release of ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’ alongside YoonA, Daniel Henny, Yoo Hae Jin and more, the actor is currently promoting his upcoming movie release, ‘The Point Men’.
Hyun Bin’s first public appearance after becoming a father
The star couple, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin became parents to a baby boy on November 27. After welcoming their first child, Hyun Bin who was reportedly overseas at the time of the birth, return to his wife and kid. Son Ye Jin’s agency confirmed the news of the birth and that the baby as well as his mother were healthy. Since then, Hyun Bin has probably been attending to his new-father duties and has now returned to the world of action. His first appearance was on December 20 for a press event related to his film, ‘The Point Men’.
Hyun Bin sports a new beard
As seen in the poster and teaser for the film, Hyun Bin was spotted with a growing beard. His hair was longer as well and touched his collars as opposed to the cleaner looks he usually goes for. Netizens have expressed different reactions to his new look. Dressed in a three-piece navy velvet suit with brown shoes, he posed alongside ‘The Point Men’ or ‘Bargaining’ as it is also called, co-stars Kang Ki Young and Hwang Jung Min, and Director Yim Soon Rye.
The Point Men
The upcoming crime thriller is about a diplomat and a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who join hands to work on saving Korean hostages, as it is based on the real-life crisis that took place in Afghanistan in 2007. Hyun Bin is set to play the NIS agent, Park Dae Sik. The film is slated to release on January 18, 2023, in South Korea.
