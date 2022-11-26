Hyun Bin’s My Lovely Sam Soon, Ha Ji Won’s Chocolate and more: 5 food oriented K-Dramas to watch

Lee Kang ( Yoon Kye Sang ) grew up in a small seaside town, dreaming of becoming a cook. He is now a neurosurgeon. He looks cold-hearted, but, in fact, he hides his warm heart. When Moon Cha Young (Ha Ji Won) was a child, she met Lee Kang at a small restaurant in the seaside town. Lee Kang cooked and gave her a meal. This is the happiest memory for Moon Cha Young and it eventually led her to become a chef. Neurosurgeon Lee Kang and Chef Moon Cha Young meet again at a hospice ward. Lee Kang was raised in seaside town Wando at his mother's restaurant. Then he moved to Seoul and became a neurologist. He works at Geosung University Hospital before changing to Geosung Hospice. Moon Cha Yeong is raised to be an actress but becomes a chef. Abandoned by her mother and survives a shopping mall collapse.

My Lovely Sam Soon

Kim Sam Soon (Kim Sun Ah) is loud and brash, yet insecure about her weight. She has always been embarrassed by her old-fashioned first name, and nearing her 30th birthday, she dreams of changing it. She is an excellent baker with a fervent passion for making desserts. On Christmas Eve, Sam-soon gets dumped by her cheating boyfriend (Lee Kyu Han) and loses her job. One of the witnesses to her public humiliation is Hyun Jin-heon (Hyun Bin), the owner of upscale French restaurant Bon Appetit. Upon recognizing her talent, Jin-heon hires her as Bon Appetit's new pastry chef. From their first meeting, the two have an antagonistic relationship (she calls him the equally old-fashioned "Sam Shik"), and sparks fly. Broken-hearted, Sam-soon resigns from Bon Appetit, and she and her older sister Yi Young (Lee Ah Hyun) decide to open an online pastry business using Yi Young's settlement from her recent divorce. Meanwhile, Jin Heon can't stop thinking about Sam Soon and realizes that he wants to be with her. After several run-ins in which he sabotages her blind date and immaturely invents reasons to see her, he finally confesses his love for Sam Soon. After a difficult break-up with Hee Jin, Jin Heon proves to Sam Soon's mother and sister that he's serious about her and the couple begin dating happily.

Sweet Munchies

Park Jin Sung (Jung Il Woo), a chef who works at a late-night snack restaurant, is struggling to find money to pay for his father's medical bills. When Kim Ah Jin (Kang Ji Young), a television assistant director who is one of his regular clients, asks him if he knows a gay chef who could star in her cooking program, he decides to lie about his sexual orientation and gets the part. Both become involved with fashion designer Kang Tae Wan (Lee Hak Joo) who seems to hide a secret of his own. Park Jin Sung runs an odd little late-night restaurant where customers only choose which drinks they want and their appetizers are chosen by him, who customizes the dishes to match their drinks. His goal is to provide diners with warmth and comfort through delicious food and excellent customer service. Seeing customers enjoy their food also gives him a great measure of happiness. At the urging of one of his regular customers, him becomes the host of a new variety show called Midnight Snack Couple, which shoots him to popularity and fame.

Let’s Eat (Season 1-3)

Four single people: happily divorced paralegal Lee Soo Kyung (Lee Soo Kyung), mysterious gourmand Goo Dae Young (Yoon Doo Joon), design student and former rich girl Yoon Jin Yi (Yoon So Hee), and petty lawyer Kim Hak Moon (Shim Hyung Tak). Who enjoy living alone, except for that pesky problem that dining out is not designed for one. At Jin Yi's request, she, Soo Kyung and Dae Young start eating out together and thus get involved in each other's lives. Let's Eat depicts the daily life and romance of a single woman when a murder case occurs in her neighborhood. Lee Soo Kyung is a 33-year-old single woman. She divorced when she was in her 20's and now lives alone. She always wants to carry herself with dignity, but she loses self-control when she is near gourmet foods. Koo Dae Young is a gourmet, especially talented with describing the taste of foods. He often lies when he opens his mouth, but he is usually considerate of others.

Oh My Ghost

Na Bong Sun (Park Bo Young) has an extremely timid personality and low self-esteem, doesn't have any close friends, and is constantly getting reprimanded at her job as an assistant chef at Sun Restaurant. She also occasionally sees ghosts, thanks to a shaman grandmother. One day, Bong Sun gets possessed by a lustful virgin ghost named Shin Soon Ae (Kim Seul Gi). To make up for the lack of romance in her short life and believing that only by losing her virginity will she be able to "resolve her grudge" and move on to the afterlife, Soon-ae is determined to seduce as many men as she can by possessing various women, and she finds the perfect vessel in Bong Sun. Bong Sun's boss is arrogant star chef Kang Sun Woo (Jo Jung Suk), whom she secretly has a crush on. Sunwoo hasn't dated anyone since getting his heart broken by his college friend Lee So-hyung (Park Jung Ah), who's a TV producer. But when Bong-sun seemingly gets rid of her shyness and suddenly changes into a confident, dynamic woman, she finally catches his eye. Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding Soon Ae's death involves Sunwoo's brother-in-law, a kind police officer, Choi Sung Jae (Lim Ju Hwan), who may not be what he seems.

Which drama are you watching? Let us know in the comments below.