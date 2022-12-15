Hyun Bin’s rugged transformation is the highlight of the latest stills for the upcoming movie ‘The Point Men’
The recently released stills for the upcoming movie ‘The Point Men’ are all about Hyun Bin’s unrecognizable rugged transformation. Keep scrolling for a glimpse of the actor’s new look.
Plus M Entertainment recently dropped the stills for their upcoming movie The Point Men. Ever since the release, the stills have been in the limelight for Hyun Bin’s praise-worthy transformation.
Hyun Bin's transformational look in the new stills for The Point Men
On December 14, 2022, Plus M Entertainment unleashed still cuts of their upcoming movie starring Hyun Bin and Hwang Jung Min. While the stills are definitely keeping up with the theme of the Korean action crime thriller, what stole all the attention has to be Hyun Bin's transformational look.
Hyun Bin's new look features a beard and a new haircut
In the pictures, Hyun Bin is seen slaying a rugged bearded look that definitely works to accentuate the actor’s attractiveness. In addition to the beard, the South Korean actor previously seen in Crash Landing on You is also flaunting a dapper haircut which is styled in a classic slick-back manner.
Here are the stills:
Not too long ago, the upcoming thriller film The Point Men was in the news for the latest teaser trailer and poster release. The Hyun Bin and Hwang Jung Min starrer The Point Men (Bargaining) is an action crime thriller. The upcoming Korean film is directed by Yim Soon-rye and is based on the South Korean hostage crisis in 2007 in Afghanistan and the rescue mission. Hyun Bin will be seen playing the character of a NIS agent. His role showcases a character who exhibits signs of trauma due to his previous failed operations. The upcoming movie is all set to release on January 18, 2023.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Lee Bo Young’s upcoming K-Drama ‘Agency’ drops another teaser poster
‘A postgraduate in Mass Communication, Ayushi enjoys writing about fashion, skincare, and lifestyle. She's been writin... Read more