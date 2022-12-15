Hyun Bin’s rugged transformation is the highlight of the latest stills for the upcoming movie ‘The Point Men’

Plus M Entertainment recently dropped the stills for their upcoming movie The Point Men. Ever since the release, the stills have been in the limelight for Hyun Bin’s praise-worthy transformation.

On December 14, 2022, Plus M Entertainment unleashed still cuts of their upcoming movie starring Hyun Bin and Hwang Jung Min. While the stills are definitely keeping up with the theme of the Korean action crime thriller, what stole all the attention has to be Hyun Bin's transformational look.

Hyun Bin's new look features a beard and a new haircut

In the pictures, Hyun Bin is seen slaying a rugged bearded look that definitely works to accentuate the actor’s attractiveness. In addition to the beard, the South Korean actor previously seen in Crash Landing on You is also flaunting a dapper haircut which is styled in a classic slick-back manner.

Here are the stills: