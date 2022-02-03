HyunA and DAWN engaged? Here's what we know

A wedding seems to be on the mind of singers HyunA and DAWN! On February 3, 2022, the couple took to their Instagram accounts to share a video of their hands with glimmering opal rings on each of their ring fingers. Their captions could not have been more evident to what went down and we are in meltdown mode with how cute these two are being.

DAWN aka Kim Hyojong shared an Instagram update where he can be seen admiring his fingers. Noticeably an iridescent gem seems to be sparkling on his left ring finger. Soon, another hand with the same ring pops in and we think that might be none other than HyunA. Enclasping their fingers, we think this is the perfect way to announce their engagement. The next image on his post is that of the two opal rings inside seashell-shaped boxes. The caption on DAWN’s post reads ‘MARRY ME’ and soon HyunA re-shared it on her Instagram account. With crying emojis, she captioned the video, “Of course it’s a yes”.

Check out their posts below.

The couple has been dating for over 5 years now as they revealed to have first started off in May 2016. As fellow CUBE Entertainment artists and members of the trio Triple H, they were said to have advanced from a senior-junior relationship. Following this, they departed from the agency and soon joined P NATION, founded by PSY. The two have continued to shower each other with love and even released a duet album, ‘1+1=1’ on September 9, 2021.

The couple previously fueled their engagement rumors whenever people spotted any rings on their fingers. This seems to be the official announcement, however, one can never be sure as HyunA and DAWN are known to often tease their fans.

What do you think? Let us know below.

