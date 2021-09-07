HyunA and DAWN own the avant garde concept in the hazy and bright MV teaser for ‘Ping Pong’

On the afternoon of the 6th, a teaser video for the Hyuna & Dawn EP [1+1=1] and a music video teaser for the title song 'PING PONG' were released through P NATION's official social media handles. First of all, in the teaser video, behind-the-scenes footage of Hyuna and Dawn's jacket shooting was included. Hyuna, who turned into a mermaid, and Dawn, who became Peter Pan, looked at each other with clothes overhead, showing off their chemistry as a couple. In particular, Hyuna revealed that Dawn said, "I was thinking of Kang Dong-won in the famous umbrella scene in the movie 'Temptation of a Wolf'."

Then, in the music video teaser for the title song 'PING PONG', the powerful performances of the two were included. Hyuna and Dawn performed a couple choreography to the strong beat. A hip atmosphere and addictive point choreography are also anticipated, raising curiosity. 'Ping Pong', written and composed by Hyuna & Dawn, is a song of the Mumbahtoon dance genre that expresses the figure of a lover in love with cute and popping lyrics, like a ping-pong ball moving back and forth. Through the album sampler and music video teaser, hooks such as "Play that PING PONG", "LOVE", and "Tiki Taka" were released, causing addictiveness. With only the short teaser alone revealing their own kitsch color, the anticipation for the euphemism for 'Ping Pong' and the main music video is heightening, while '[1+1=1]' will be released on various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on September 9th.

On August 16, HyunA posted an unexpected post, sharing a story regarding the mishaps during her and DAWN’s shoot. She first thanked everyone who were present at the shooting and apologised for making them worry. She went on to say that an ambulance was present at her MV shooting for the first time and blames herself for not taking care of her body.

She started with, “"Thank you to many people who were with us for those many hours on 11th and 14th." She continued, “I collapsed several times throughout the day, so for the first time, an ambulance was on the set of the music video. I was dancing happily, but I fell down again, and I was very upset because my body didn't follow me 100% while I was preparing. I think it was my fault for not taking care of my body earlier.” The post was accompanied by two videos. The first one showed HyunA and DAWN in a colourful set, wearing bright outfits and surrounded by talented dancers. The second one had a more sensual feel to it with dimmed red lights, shadows as well as HyunA and DAWN’s close proximity which really showed off their chemistry.

