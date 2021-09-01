HyunA and DAWN unveil a vibrant and iridescent album cover image for self produced mini album '1+1=1'

They say an artist's work is a reflection of their true personality, and if HyunA and DAWN's album cover image is anything to go by, their self-produced collaboration EP promises a lot of fun! HyunA and DAWN unveiled a vibrant and iridescent album cover image for their duet album, '1+1=1'. In the teaser image, the P NATION labelmates and real-life couple are posing cheek to cheek with glitter painted on their faces!

You can check out the image below:

Not just that, they also unveiled a glittery "object teaser" for their upcoming joint mini-album '1+1=1'! The "object teaser" showcases a collage of six polaroid images. In the first image, we can see a blue spray-painted heart with the release date and time written in bold. In the second polaroid image, we can see colourful clips adorned on silken blue hair with "Hyuna and DAWN" written in bold. In the third one, we can see multi-coloured streamers with Hyuna and DAWN" written in bold. In the fourth image, we can see the close-up shot of someone's eye with an "OK" sign. In the fifth polaroid image, we can see the photo of a star and finally, in the sixth image we can see a glittering pink disco ball with the release date and time mentioned in bold.

You can check out the "object teaser" below:

HyunA and DAWN also dropped the tracklist for '1+1=1'. DAWN has participated in composing and writing the lyrics for all four songs, while HyunA took part in composing 'PING PONG' and 'XOXO' and writing lyrics for 'PING PONG,' 'XOXO' and 'I Know.' '1+1=1' will release on on September 9 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

