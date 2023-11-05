HyunA announces surprise comeback with edgy and rebellious trailer for ATTITUDE; Watch

HyunA dropped a trailer for her upcoming comeback ATTITUDE and fans couldn't be more happy to learn about her return. The rapper made her debut as a part of Wonder Girls in 2007. She was quick to depart from the group and joined 4Minute under the label Cube Entertainment. Subsequently, after her news of dating Dawn was revealed she switched labels with her former partner and joined P Nation. Later, the Bubble Pop singer decided to not renew her contract with the company.

HyunA shows off her rebellious attitude in the new trailer

On November 5, HyunA dropped a surprise trailer This is HyunA's ________for her fans. The trailer announced her upcoming comeback ATTITUDE which will be released on November 6 at 6 pm KST which is 2:30 pm IST. In the new trailer, she can be seen sporting ger ginger hair which is contrasted with sparkly clothes and a leather jacket. There are many surrealist visuals in the video. Many of the shots end in a flash and the montage has quick cuts which give a feeling of rush. The Red singer has also used many symbolisms to convey her message.

HyunA shared the trailer on her Instagram too. The caption revealed the release date and time. It also read, 'A-ing's waited for long, right? Thank you and love you', (A-ing is the name of HyunA's fandom).

More about HyunA and her activities

HyunA was last seen in July 2022 with her 8th EP Nabillera along with a music video for the title track with the same name. She was still under P Nation during this period. In August 2022 it was announced that she would not be continuing with them anymore.

HyunA and Dawn set the media on fire when they publicly announced in 2018 that they had been together since 2016. After their agency denied the dating rumors surrounding them, the two took matters into their own hands and made their relationship public through Instagram. The former couple have been through a lot from signing with a new agency, namely P Nation, to engagement in the past few years. They decided to finally end their engagement in November 2022.

