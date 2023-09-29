HyunA cheers ex-fiancée DAWN’s latest release Heart

HyunA and DAWN were a power couple who started dating back in 2016 and made their relationship public in 2018. After their contract termination with CUBE Entertainment, the former couple signed their contracts with PSY’s agency P NATION. They were also officially engaged on February 3, 2022. On November 30, 2022, the two announced their breakup and maintained that they would remain as good friends and colleagues.

HyunA shows support to her ex-boyfriend DAWN

Though it’s been almost a year since the HyunA and DAWN broke up, the two still show their support for each other’s work. On September 29, the Flower Shower singer took to the internet and cheered for her ex-fiancée. DAWN released his EP Narcissus on September 15. It has two lead singles, Star which features 10cm, and Heart for which he released a music video on September 25. HyunA added the link for DAWN's track Heart on her Instagram story. The two might have parted ways but still build each other up.

The song, Heart, is a breakup song that wishes the best for the past lover but is still unable to let them go. The song has chill synth beats with melancholic lyrics.

More about DAWN’s latest release, Heart

DAWN's latest EP Narcissus contains eight tracks in total which display his variety, from calm ballads to upbeat sounds.

The name of the album takes inspiration from the character of Narcissus who fell in love with his own reflection in Greek and Roman mythology. The idol compares himself to this character and sees falling in love with someone as falling in love with oneself as the lover becomes a part of them.

In August 2022, P Nation announced that DAWN would not be renewing his contract with them and later in January 2023, the former Pentagon member signed his contract with At Area. HyunA also decided not to renew the contract with P Nation.

Previously, in September 2021 DAWN and HyunA collaborated on 1+1=1 with the title track Ping Pong.

Hyun-ah released her mini-album "Nabillera" in July 2022. She recently appeared on tvN's show Dance Singer's Wandering Troupe.

