HyunA collapses on Waterbomb Macau stage, releases apology as fan concerns grow: ‘Don’t remember anything…’

Singer HyunA fainted on stage while performing at the Waterbomb festival in Macau on November 9 (local time). During her performance of Bubble Pop, the songstress suddenly collapsed, and her backup dancers were seen rushing over to her in worry. Soon, security stepped in and had to carry the singer out as she continued to be unconscious. While there was no immediate update from the star, her team, or the organizers about her health, she took to Instagram after the event to share an apology with her fans who had been waiting to see her.

HyunA writes to fans after stage mishap

After collapsing during her performance, HyunA penned a note for the fans. “I’m really, really sorry. I wanted to show you a good side of myself, even if it’s for a short time at the concert. I feel like I couldn’t be a professional. To be honest, I don’t remember anything that happened. I wanted to speak to you guys while having all sorts of thoughts. Many Macau fans had come [to see me], including A-ing (her fandom), and paid money to watch the show. I wholeheartedly apologize, I’m really sorry. I will develop my stamina from here onwards. I will continue to work hard. I wish everything worked out the way I wanted it to but [since it can’t] I will try my best.”

Fans have voiced concern about HyunA’s sudden weight loss, which she shared on her Instagram. After gaining some pounds, the singer suddenly spoke about losing it all in a month, showing a photo of the weighing scale on her social media account, where she had dropped about 10 kgs. The unexpected change worried her followers about the state of her health.

While online comments continued to speculate everything between a pregnancy and a happy marriage, finally allowing the 33-year-old to be herself, the pressure seems to have pushed her to lose it all ahead of a performance. However, her dedicated followers have continued to hope for a healthy appearance rather than one fitting the unrealistic beauty standards.

