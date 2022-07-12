HyunA confirms awaited comeback on THIS date with an interesting poster

On July 12, the first teaser image of her announcing the news of HyunA's comeback was released on the official social media handles of P NATION and the head of PSY. This image, which is linked to 'COMING UP NEXT', which was announced the day before, contains a large picture of HyunA.

It raises the anticipation that HyunA will show her unrivaled aura with what style and performance she will show this summer. Through this new album, HyunA is making a solo comeback after 1 year and 6 months since the mini album 'I'm Not Cool' released in January 2021.

HyunA is an artist loved by fans for her explosive energy on stage. Last year, she was active with her own seventh mini-album title song 'Am Not Cool' and her first EP title song 'PING PONG', released with HyunA & Dawn. The two music videos have a high number of views, reaching 50 million and 100 million views, respectively, on YouTube. HyunA's new album will be released on various online music sites at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) on July 20.

HyunA is a South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper and model. She debuted as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in February 2007. After leaving the ensemble shortly after, Hyuna subsequently left JYP Entertainment and joined the girl group 4Minute, under Cube Entertainment. 4Minute debuted in June 2009 and went on to become one of the most popular girl groups in the country. In 2010, HyunA began a solo career with a style she described as ‘performance-oriented music’. Her solo debut single ‘Change’ charted at number-two on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart.

