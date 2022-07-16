HyunA drops exciting tracklist, teaser images & more for upcoming album ‘Nabillera’

HyunA is returning with new solo music very soon! Read on for more.

by Akanksha Kacker   |  Published on Jul 16, 2022 11:49 AM IST  |  2.4K
HyunA
HyunA's teaser image : courtesy of P NATION
Advertisement

On July 12, HyunA’s long-awaited solo comeback was announced by P NATION. Although HyunA releases music with DAWN as a duo last year, her upcoming release is her first as a solo artist since her mini album ‘I’m Not Cool’, which was released about a year and a half ago. After the announcement of the comeback, P NATION dropped a mood poster for HyunA, along with a caption that included the words, “I fly like a butterfly and land on you.” Later, four mood films were also released.

Check out the poster, below:

Meanwhile, the tracklist shares that ‘Nabillera’ will include a total of five tracks: ‘Nabillera’ (title), ‘Bad Dog’, ‘Picasso & Fernande Olivier’, ‘Dinga Dinga’ (literal romanisation), and ‘Watch Me’. Check out the tracklist, below:

In the latest update, HyunA has dropped two sets of concept photos for ‘Nabillera’. The first set was released on July 15 at 8:30 pm IST, and sees HyunA dressed in a white t-shirt and black-and-white checked skirt, with the colour red acting as a highlighting point in the look. The first set of concept photos can be found below:

The second set of images, released on July 16 at 8:30 am IST, sees HyunA turning up the glam factor, with a particularly striking eye make-up look. Check out the concept photos, below:

HyunA first debuted in 2007 as a member of Wonder Girls. Following this, she debuted in 2009 as a member of the girl group 4Minute. HyunA’s solo career started off in 2010, with the debut single, ‘Change’.

HyunA’s ‘Nabillera’ drops on July 20 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more updates!

