HyunA looks drop dead gorgeous in the latest set of concept photos for awaited comeback ‘Nabillera’

On July 17, P NATION released a new set of concept photos for HyunA’s upcoming comeback ‘Nabillera’ and HyunA looks amazing in those photos! Dressed in a soft white woolen set, pearl necklace and unique makeup style. The interesting clothes, hair and makeup suits her style well.

Previously, On July 16, the first teaser image of HyunA's new mini-album 'Nabillera' was released through P NATION's official social media handles. In this teaser image using the keyword 'cherry' following the mood film, Hyuna radiated intense charm with red lipstick, shoes and hairpins, and costume details. The combination of her provocative pose and innocent expression completes Hyuna's unique kitsch atmosphere.

The sensual color and direction doubles HyunA's enchanting beauty and amplifies her expectations and curiosity for 'Nabillera'. In the more teaser images that HyunA will release sequentially, interest is focused on what style will catch the attention of music fans. 'Navillera' is a solo album released by HyunA after 1 year and 6 months. Her expresses both the freshness of her tangy cherry and the free flap of a butterfly's wings, heralding the diversity of her new title song 'Nabillera'.

Recently, while the 'Nabillera' dance spoilers were released one after another on the official social media handles of HyunA, P NATION, and CEO PSY, HyunA's visuals are raising expectations for this. HyunA's new mini album 'Nabillera' will be released on each music site at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) on July 20th. On the same day, at 7 PM KST, HyunA will host her comeback show on her official YouTube channel and will release the first stage of her title song 'Nabillera'.

