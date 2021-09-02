HyunA looks luxurious and risqué in the new individual concept teasers for ‘1+1+1’

HyunA looks amazing in her frilly outfits and bright blue coloured hair in the upcoming teaser images for ‘1+1+1’ and we cannot keep our eyes off of her! In the first image, she is dressed in a zebra printed cami and a pink glittery and frilly oversized jacket that she leaves at her elbows and gives the camera a cheeky smile. Each set of pictures shows off a different side of hers but she looks beautiful in each one. The blue hair and avant garde outfits suit her eccentric and extroverted personality perfectly.

Recently, HyunA and Dawn gave the viewers an inside view to their 6 year old relationship as well as the ups and downs of it all on Studio lululala’s Youtube channel. The first episode was released on 31st August and the fans already fell in love with their interactions from the first minute! They were the definition of a healthy relationship and the fans appreciated their decision of keeping everything out in the open which is very difficult, especially in a conservative society like the K-Pop industry where being diplomatic is extremely important and the idols need to maintain a ruse to keep the fans happy.

They began dating in 2015 after being under the same label, CUBE Entertainment, and a project trio along with PENTAGON’s Hui. Once their relationship was out in the public, they left CUBE together and are now under P Nation. They will be the first to perform as a publicised couple in K-Pop history and we are all rooting for them!

The two, who revealed their daily life as a couple through a documentary, will release the EP '1+1=1', which they took part in composing and writing lyrics for all songs, on September 9 at 6 pm and start their first duet activity.

